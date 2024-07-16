Fitness and health secrets of Katrina Kaif that keeps her in shape

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2024

Song after song and Instagram post after Instagram post, Katrina has often showcased her toned legs and strong abdomen.

She really enjoys working out and makes time for it whenever she can. "Training is something I adore. I can't be my best self without it," she remarked.

Her fitness regimen includes everything from pilates and yoga to strength training at the gym; a quick glance at her Instagram profile will demonstrate how intensely she exercises.

She is not the type to carelessly gorge on gourmet foods or idly snack on junk food. It is not Katrina's intention to break diet regulations.

She will consume carbs, though. There is nothing wrong with carbs according to her.

Diverse Exercise Program: Katrina keeps her workouts fresh and efficient by combining Pilates, yoga, functional training, and weightlifting.

Regular Cardio: She engages in exercises like cycling, swimming, and jogging to maintain and enhance her cardiovascular health.

Balanced Diet: She consumes a diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and other nutrients that give her body energy and nourishment.

