Fitness and health secrets of Katrina Kaif that keeps her in shape
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 16, 2024
Song after song and Instagram post after Instagram post, Katrina has often showcased her toned legs and strong abdomen.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She really enjoys working out and makes time for it whenever she can. "Training is something I adore. I can't be my best self without it," she remarked.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Her fitness regimen includes everything from pilates and yoga to strength training at the gym; a quick glance at her Instagram profile will demonstrate how intensely she exercises.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She is not the type to carelessly gorge on gourmet foods or idly snack on junk food. It is not Katrina's intention to break diet regulations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She will consume carbs, though. There is nothing wrong with carbs according to her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Diverse Exercise Program: Katrina keeps her workouts fresh and efficient by combining Pilates, yoga, functional training, and weightlifting.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Regular Cardio: She engages in exercises like cycling, swimming, and jogging to maintain and enhance her cardiovascular health.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Balanced Diet: She consumes a diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and other nutrients that give her body energy and nourishment.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Bollywood films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT that no one knows are actually remakes
Find Out More