Fitness regime of Kriti Sanon that gives her a toned figure

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2024

Kriti Sanon enjoys experimenting with various workouts, such as HIIT, pilates, yoga, and dancing, and she has a relevant fitness regimen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Health and happiness are associated with being fit. She stated in an interview that "being fit means having a good immune system, a good balance in your body, and good stamina and strength."

She makes an effort to find other ways to work out, even when she's on set or on vacation and can't get to the gym.

"Depending on my accommodations, I make an effort to locate a gym close by." In an interview, she said, "I mostly prefer weight training with exercises I can do on my own."

Sanon does not just focus on building strength and having toned abdomen; dancing is one of her favorite forms of exercise, which she has been doing throughout her lockdown.

"I enjoy dancing too, and I incorporate it into my training two or three times a week."

"Dancing is an excellent kind of exercise because it doesn't become boring at all and uses your entire body."

Along with exercise, she maintains a special diet which is junk free.

