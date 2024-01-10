Follow these Korean beauty tips and you'll never need a concealer again
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2024
Koreans are well aware of the rejuvenating and repairing effects of steam rooms and face massages on skin.
Koreans adore tea, not only for its flavor but also for its numerous health and skin benefits. To mention a few, these beauty teas include green tea, roasted barley tea, and ginseng tea.
Use a sheet mask for your face to keep your skin hydrated.
They swear by this simple yet efficient skincare tip: wash your face with a delicate towel dipped in warm water.
Instead of slapping moisturizers and serums onto your face and rubbing them in, dot them on there or warm them up with your fingertips, then apply them in circular motions throughout your face.
Charcoal masks are a global phenomenon, having originated as a Korean beauty fad. It eliminates blackheads and whiteheads simultaneously.
Serums are very important in their skincare routine and they don’t forget to miss it.
Droopy and saggy skin can be lifted and tightened using face workouts like puckering lips and moving sideways, exaggerating vowels spoken aloud etc.
Apply SPF and you won’t need any concealer to apply on your face.
