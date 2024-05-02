Follow these Korean hair care remedies to keep your hair long and strong
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 02, 2024
Shampoo your hair on a regular basis without a fail.
Make a comfortable hairstyle and do not tie your hair too tight.
Do not leave the conditioner for too long in hair.
Its better to leave your hair open sometimes in order to prevent hairfall.
Using serums can help in treating the roughness of your hair.
Get regular haircuts in order to avoid splitends.
Once a week have an oiling session to give nutrients to your scalp.
Use lukewarm water to rinse off shampoo and conditioner.
Thanks For Reading!
