Follow these Korean haircare rituals for long and strong hair
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 10, 2024
Don't pull your hair or make tight pony as they will cause hairfall.
Its good to give a head massage either yourself or by someone else.
It is very much important to use conditioner after applying shampoo to strengthen the hair.
Make sure to wash your hair at least twice a week to remove all the dirt.
Make regular salon visits for haircuts as they will help in faster growth of hair.
While using heating tools, make sure you take all the precautions.
Use a mild colour base for your hair which has no chemicals.
Oiling your hair once a while is of great help.
