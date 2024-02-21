Follow this Korean skincare routine to get glass like skin in a week
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024
Ensure that the cleaner you use doesn't include an excessive amount of oil. It is quite helpful to have an efficient cleaner.
Do not forget that once a week exfoliation could help in the removal of dead skin cells.
A fantastic tool for tightening pores is a toner. Utilize toners each day post exfoliation.
You will get the necessary brightness and smoothness by using a high-quality serum.
Make sure to match the moisturizer you have chosen to your skin type and use enough of it.
SPF is finally essential. To shield your skin from UV radiation, use it every day.
Put on an eye cream every day if you're tired of your skin appearing wrinkled.
Additional benefits of Korean sheet masks are also good. At least once a week, give them a try.
