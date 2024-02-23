Follow this Korean skincare routine to get healthy skin
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
Make sure your cleanser is residue-free and effective to achieve the best results possible.
To effectively remove dead cells from your skin, exfoliate it once a week.
To reduce the size of pores, use a toner after exfoliating every day.
Using a moisturizer appropriate for your skin type is highly recommended, apply a sufficient amount.
Use sunscreen on a daily basis to shield your skin from damaging UV rays.
Weekly use of Korean sheet masks might improve your skincare regimen with additional benefits.
By adding a superior serum to your regimen, you can attain smooth and glowing skin.
The skin is rejuvenated and wrinkles are prevented with daily use of eye cream.
