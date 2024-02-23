Follow this Korean skincare routine to get healthy skin

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024

Make sure your cleanser is residue-free and effective to achieve the best results possible.

To effectively remove dead cells from your skin, exfoliate it once a week.

To reduce the size of pores, use a toner after exfoliating every day.

Using a moisturizer appropriate for your skin type is highly recommended, apply a sufficient amount.

Use sunscreen on a daily basis to shield your skin from damaging UV rays.

Weekly use of Korean sheet masks might improve your skincare regimen with additional benefits.

By adding a superior serum to your regimen, you can attain smooth and glowing skin.

The skin is rejuvenated and wrinkles are prevented with daily use of eye cream.

