Forbes 2024: Top 10 highest paid actors in India

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024

SRK reportedly charges around 150-250 crores per film, which makes him the highest paid actor in India.

Rajnikanth charges roughly around 150-210 crores per film of his.

Another famous actor, Joseph Vijay earns 130-200 crores per film.

Prabhas, one of the most loved actors of the nation earns around 110-200c crores.

Aamir Khan reportedly charges 100-175 crores per film to act in it.

According to media reports Salman Khan charges 100-150 crores for his single film.

Kamal Hassan charges 100 to 150 per project as his fee for a film.

On this list we have Allu Arjun as well who charges around 100 to 125 crore per film.

Akshay Kumar is also here in the list with an earning of 60-145 crores per film approximately.

At last we have Ajith Kumar who takes 105 crores, approximately as his fee for a film.

