Forbes 2024: Top 10 highest paid actors in India
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024
SRK reportedly charges around 150-250 crores per film, which makes him the highest paid actor in India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajnikanth charges roughly around 150-210 crores per film of his.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another famous actor, Joseph Vijay earns 130-200 crores per film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas, one of the most loved actors of the nation earns around 110-200c crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan reportedly charges 100-175 crores per film to act in it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to media reports Salman Khan charges 100-150 crores for his single film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Hassan charges 100 to 150 per project as his fee for a film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On this list we have Allu Arjun as well who charges around 100 to 125 crore per film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar is also here in the list with an earning of 60-145 crores per film approximately.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At last we have Ajith Kumar who takes 105 crores, approximately as his fee for a film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguli to Naagin’s Mouni Roy- Educational qualifications of Top 9 TV actresses
Find Out More