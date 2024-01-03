From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, the best skin care tips inspired by Bollywood queens
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024
Bollywood stars vouch for the significance of maintaining hydration for skin that is radiant and healthy.
Several Bollywood celebrities stress the importance of using natural products in their beauty regimens.
Bollywood celebs are aware of the need of shielding their skin from UV radiation. Using sunscreen on a daily basis is an essential part of their skincare regimen.
Any skincare routine starts with a blank slate. Bollywood celebrities emphasize the significance of cleansing to get rid of pollutants, grime, and makeup.
Celebrities are aware that getting enough sleep is a must for beauty. Make sure you receive enough quality sleep every night .
Bollywood stars frequently choose for minimal makeup to bring out their inherent beauty. Adopt a light-hearted and uncomplicated makeup regimen .
To attain smooth and radiant skin, Bollywood celebs include exfoliation in their skincare regimens.
To keep their skin glowing from the inside out, celebrities eat a healthy, balanced diet.
Your skin may get dull and break out as a result of stress. Bollywood celebrities place a high priority on practicing stress-reduction techniques like yoga and meditation.
