From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: Saas-Bahu jodis that are breaking the stereotypes
Vridhi SoodhanSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2024
These famous mother-in-laws and daughter-in-laws' close relationship is evidence of their intense love for one another.
One of the main elements of masala serials is the cliché of saas and bahu's never-ending quarrel.
Sadly, a lot of people think that this is accurate. Today, nevertheless, lets examine famous saas bahu pairs that have disproved this myth.
Alia Bhatt said in an interview that Neetu Kapoor, the mother of her husband Ranbir Kapoor, is a lovely spirit and very "chill."
The actor has disclosed that their bond has grown stronger and changed over time.
Earlier, Katrina had revealed in an interview that Vicky's mother Veena used to ask her to eat parathas. However, Mummy ji now makes sweet potatoes for the actor because she is following a strict diet.
Even though Nick and PeeCee's mother Madhu Chopra have a special relationship, the Desi Girl and her mother-in-law Denise Jonas consistently give followers something to aspire to.
Bollywood's original diva Kareena Kapoor Khan disclosed that Saif Ali Khan's mother Sharmila Tagore treats her bahu like a daughter during her visit on Karan Johar's chat show.
Thanks For Reading!
