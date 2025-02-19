From Aries to Leo; 4 zodiac signs that are often considered to be the most selfish
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Feb 19, 2025
Here are four zodiac signs that are considered the most selfish ones
Capricorns are known for their ambition, discipline, and strong work ethic.
These traits can make them highly successful and responsible but they also come across as selfish and deeply focused on their own goals.
Scorpios are known for their intensity, passion, and strong will.
These traits make them loyal but also make them come across as selfish and controlling.
Leos are known for their charisma, confidence, and genius mind.
Their natural-born leadership qualities can sometimes tip into selfishness
Aries are known for their confidence, determination, and strong sense of self.
These traits can also make them selfish and egotistical who prioritize their own needs and desires over others.
