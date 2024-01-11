From collecting soaps to sleeping in a saree: Top 9 unusual habits of Bollywood stars
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024
It might sound weird, but Sushmita Sen loves snakes and even has a pet snake at home.
Super elegant Rekha ji loves wearing Kaanjivaram sarees and is known for her collection.
John Abraham has a habit of shaking his legs constantly, even when people ask him not to do so.
Aamir Khan has a habit of pranking his co-actors on sets. He enjoys doing that.
Shah Rukh Khan hates eating ice-cream ! Yes, that is right.
Shahid Kapoor is so addicted to coffee that he might end up drinking 10 cups of coffee sometimes.
Vidya Balan has more than 800 sarees and even sees herself sleeping in one. She is not fond of cell phones.
Salman Khan loves collecting soaps. He has a huge collection of soaps which he has collected from all over the world, according to some reports.
One more fact about SRK is that he loves playing video games and has a floor in his house which has all the gadgets and video games.
