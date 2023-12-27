From hot Janhvi Kapoor to stylish Rashmika Mandanna: Top 9 Bollywood fashionistas of 2023
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023
Priyanka Chopra surely knows how to maintain a balance between looking hot and elegant at the same time.
Alia Bhatt made an impactful fashion statement by wearing a playsuit with matching Tod loafers.
Deepika actually looked like a mermaid in this dress which she paired with a beautiful necklace.
Sara Ali Khan always manages to showcase her royal side through her dressing sense, and we love it!
Rashmika never fails to surprise her fans with her red carpet looks.
Ananya Pandey took our breath away in this beautiful saree.
Jahnvi kapoor's dressing sense is loved by her fans and this is one of her best decked up look.
Bhoomi's fashion style has evolved over a period of time and she manages to slay her every look.
Tara Sutaria looks super gorgeous in an off - shoulder blouse with this Banarasi saree.
