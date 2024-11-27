From Maathapatti to Baasikam: Know all about Sobhita Dhulipala's traditional look for her upcoming wedding

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2024

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are soon going to get married. Their wedding invite revealed that they are going to tie the knot on December 4, 20204.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It was in August that they got engaged through a traditional ceremony. Their pictures were beautiful AF.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Now all eyes are on Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding look. Given her engagement look, fans can expect her to go fully traditional for her wedding look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Source reveals that Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya are deeply connected to their roots and cultural heritage. And during their wedding, they are going to honour traditions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sobhita for wedding has chosen to were traditional jewellery including a Baasikam (the thread across the forehead), Maathapatti, and Bullaki (septum nose pin).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She will also have Surya and Chandra motifs on her head giving a very traditional look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Further, her wedding jewellery will also include elements like Vanki, Bajubandh, and Kamarbandh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When it comes to outfit, the Bride is reportedly going to wear Andhra weaves on her D-day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Needless to say, Sobhita Dhulipala is truly connected to her roots and is in the mood to honour every bit of her culture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We cannot wait to see Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pushpa 2, Pathaan 2 and Stree 3: 10 big franchise films that will set the screens on fire

 

 Find Out More