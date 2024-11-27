From Maathapatti to Baasikam: Know all about Sobhita Dhulipala's traditional look for her upcoming wedding
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 27, 2024
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are soon going to get married. Their wedding invite revealed that they are going to tie the knot on December 4, 20204.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It was in August that they got engaged through a traditional ceremony. Their pictures were beautiful AF.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Now all eyes are on Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding look. Given her engagement look, fans can expect her to go fully traditional for her wedding look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Source reveals that Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya are deeply connected to their roots and cultural heritage. And during their wedding, they are going to honour traditions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sobhita for wedding has chosen to were traditional jewellery including a Baasikam (the thread across the forehead), Maathapatti, and Bullaki (septum nose pin).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She will also have Surya and Chandra motifs on her head giving a very traditional look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Further, her wedding jewellery will also include elements like Vanki, Bajubandh, and Kamarbandh.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When it comes to outfit, the Bride is reportedly going to wear Andhra weaves on her D-day.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Needless to say, Sobhita Dhulipala is truly connected to her roots and is in the mood to honour every bit of her culture.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
We cannot wait to see Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Pushpa 2, Pathaan 2 and Stree 3: 10 big franchise films that will set the screens on fire
Find Out More