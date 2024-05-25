From Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Top 8 richest people in India

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2024

Mukesh Ambani has an incredible $116 billion in wealth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gautam Adani is the next richest person with a net worth of $84 billion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is estimated that Shiv Nadar is worth $36.9 billion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Savitri Jindal has a net worth of $33.5 billion when her family is included.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With a $26.7 billion fortune, Dilip Shanghvi is a wealthy man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cyrus Poonawalla has an estimated net worth of $21.3 billion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The approximate net worth of Kushal Pal Singh is $20.9 billion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kumar Birla has $19.7 billion in wealth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Korean dramas to deal with depression

 

 Find Out More