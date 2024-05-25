From Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Top 8 richest people in India
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 25, 2024
Mukesh Ambani has an incredible $116 billion in wealth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gautam Adani is the next richest person with a net worth of $84 billion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It is estimated that Shiv Nadar is worth $36.9 billion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Savitri Jindal has a net worth of $33.5 billion when her family is included.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
With a $26.7 billion fortune, Dilip Shanghvi is a wealthy man.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cyrus Poonawalla has an estimated net worth of $21.3 billion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The approximate net worth of Kushal Pal Singh is $20.9 billion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kumar Birla has $19.7 billion in wealth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Korean dramas to deal with depression
Find Out More