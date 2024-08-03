From SRK to Salman Khan, here are Top 8 famous friendships of Bollywood
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 03, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar have a relationship that goes beyond their joint ventures in the entertainment industry; Karan frequently refers to Shah Rukh as his older brother.
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are well-known for their enduring and deep relationship, which has seen them through many highs and lows together.
Longtime best friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are frequently spotted together at social parties and family occasions.
Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are well-known in the industry for their bromance; they are frequently spotted having fun together and publicly admiring one another.
Despite operating in the same cutthroat field, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have a strong friendship and mutual support.
Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez have a friendship characterized by regular hangouts and mutual admiration.
Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra: Their friendship has endured over the years, despite their co-starring roles in movies and sharing of significant life events.
Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan grew up in the spotlight together and have been close friends since they were little.
