Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Know About The Zodiac Signs That’ll Benefit The Most

Read on to know about the zodiac signs that will benefit the most during Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Vinayaka Chaturthi

Lord Ganesha's birth is celebrated on Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Celebration Across India

It will be observed from September 19 to September 28 this year. It is frequently celebrated across India, specifically in Western Maharashtra.

Good Fortune

Ganesh Chaturthi will bring good fortune to those born in the following zodiac signs this year.

Aries – Invest In Real Estate

Aries folks may experience good fortune at Ganesh Chaturthi. It will be a really good time for them to invest in real estate.

Gemini – Earn Wealth

For those born in the sign of Gemini, Ganesh Chaturthi will be a happy occasion. They have the potential to become extremely wealthy.

Gemini – Tremendous Growth

Their businesses and careers may both experience tremendous growth, and they may also experience ease in their married lives.

Capricorn – Enjoy Fame

According to Astrology, those born under this sign will enjoy fame. There will be other ways for them to make money.

Capricorn – Resolve Business Issues

The other delayed unfinished assignments and their business-related issues will also be resolved.

Ganesh Chaturthi

In the Gregorian calendar, August or September corresponds to the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, which is when Ganesh Chaturthi falls.

Chaturthi Tithi

The Chaturthi tithi will end on September 19 at 1:43 PM.

