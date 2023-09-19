Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Top 10 Desi Looks Inspired By Kareena Kapoor Khan

From sarees to suits, Kareena Kapoor Khan's ethnic collection can help you decide your look for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Enchanting Look

Kareena is the perfect desi girl in silk organza suit set in blue shade.

Style Icon

Kareena is the style icon we love to take cues from.

Opulent Avatar

Kareena’s blush pink drape can work wonders for you too.

Serene

The actress looks breathtaking in the aqua-blue kurta set.

All About Simplicity

Her fashion picks aren’t just classy and sartorial, but also comfortable.

Exudes Elegance

A graceful suit has been Kareena Kapoor Khan’s go to for all important events.

Flawless

This pick is enough to stay in style on any occasion – wedding or festive.

Stunner

Kareena Kapoor's traditional look come in all colours.

Attention Grabbing

We can’t keep our eyes off Kareena Kapoor as she poses in a green saree.

