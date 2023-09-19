Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Top 10 Desi Looks Inspired By Kareena Kapoor Khan

From sarees to suits, Kareena Kapoor Khan's ethnic collection can help you decide your look for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023
Kareena is the perfect desi girl in silk organza suit set in blue shade.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena is the style icon we love to take cues from.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena’s blush pink drape can work wonders for you too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress looks breathtaking in the aqua-blue kurta set.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her fashion picks aren’t just classy and sartorial, but also comfortable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A graceful suit has been Kareena Kapoor Khan’s go to for all important events.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This pick is enough to stay in style on any occasion – wedding or festive.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor's traditional look come in all colours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We can’t keep our eyes off Kareena Kapoor as she poses in a green saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!