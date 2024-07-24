Gauri Khan's secret diet to look young in your 50s
Vridhi Soodhan
Bollywoodlife.com
Jul 24, 2024
Our first meal of the day is very important for our health.
Many people start their day with nuts like almonds.
Interestingly, Gauri Khan prefers eating chocolate on an empty stomach.
Other than that reports suggest that she loves to keep the cravings at a distance.
Gauri Khan avoids junk food and regularly has something healthy to munch in the right interval.
Once in a while she might also keep herself busy with workout and other responsibilities.
Following a healthy diet with less fats and carbs and more proteins is always nice.
Maintain yourself even in your 50s like Gauri Khan.
