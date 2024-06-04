Gautam Adani V/S Mukesh Ambani: Who is the richest man and what do they do
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 04, 2024
Gautam Adani has reclaimed his position as one of Asia's wealthiest individuals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Advani has supplanted Mukesh Ambani as his superior up until this point.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Advani is worth $111 billion in total.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mukesh Ambani is valued at 109 billion dollars.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
On the list of the richest people, Adani is ranked eleventh, and Ambani is ranked twelve.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
They are well-known for their riches and business ventures.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
All Adani group companies saw a share price increase of up to 14% on Friday.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It's a close measure of both wealthy individuals' wealth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anil Ambani Birthday: Top 5 richest assets of the billionaire
Find Out More