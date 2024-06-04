Gautam Adani V/S Mukesh Ambani: Who is the richest man and what do they do

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2024

Gautam Adani has reclaimed his position as one of Asia's wealthiest individuals.

Advani has supplanted Mukesh Ambani as his superior up until this point.

Advani is worth $111 billion in total.

Mukesh Ambani is valued at 109 billion dollars.

On the list of the richest people, Adani is ranked eleventh, and Ambani is ranked twelve.

They are well-known for their riches and business ventures.

All Adani group companies saw a share price increase of up to 14% on Friday.

It's a close measure of both wealthy individuals' wealth.

