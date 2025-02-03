Gemini to Sagittarius; top 4 zodiac signs who don't believe in love

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2025

Some signs are often associated with a more cautious or independent approach to relationships, know more about them

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aquarians value their independence and freedom, which can sometimes make them hesitant to fully commit to a relationship.

They may prioritize intellectual connection over emotional intimacy.

Geminis are known for their dual nature and can sometimes struggle with commitment.

They may enjoy the excitement of new experiences and relationships but find it challenging to settle down.

Sagittarians are adventurous and free-spirited, and they may fear that a committed relationship will limit their independence.

They value their personal growth and may prioritize that over romantic love.

Capricorns are practical and goal-oriented, and they may approach relationships with a more pragmatic mindset.

They may prioritize stability and security over passionate romance.

