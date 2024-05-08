Get glass like skin by following this Korean skincare routine
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 08, 2024
Everyday use 2 different face wash for double cleansing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Peel off dead skin cells and debris using an exfoliation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
To freshen skin and tighten pores, use toner. It is very useful.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For a glowing complexion, apply face serums. They are natural workers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For ideal hydration, use a moisturizer. Don't forget this step.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Use SPF protection every day, without fail.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Apply particular products to treat under-eye circles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For optimal skincare, try using a mask once a week.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 5 true-crime Korean dramas to watch on Netflix and Viki
Find Out More