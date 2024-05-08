Get glass like skin by following this Korean skincare routine

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2024

Everyday use 2 different face wash for double cleansing.

Peel off dead skin cells and debris using an exfoliation.

To freshen skin and tighten pores, use toner. It is very useful.

For a glowing complexion, apply face serums. They are natural workers.

For ideal hydration, use a moisturizer. Don't forget this step.

Use SPF protection every day, without fail.

Apply particular products to treat under-eye circles.

For optimal skincare, try using a mask once a week.

