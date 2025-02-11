Get Inspired by Sanya Malhotra's Empowering Words!
Here are some inspirational words by Sanya Malhotra!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 11, 2025
Sanya Malhotra’s performance in her latest movie Mrs. is receiving praise for the authentic representation of housewives. Here are some inspirational words by the actress.
Be self-aware about your strengths and weaknesses and try to improve.
Build your boundaries, and be kinder to people.
One cannot figure everything out, sometimes going with the flow is righteous.
Everyone has flaws, but one should always give your best!
Embrace and cherish your womanhood!
Content reigns supreme, to leave a strong impact.
Gender stereotypes harms one’s, life choices and continues the traditional cycle.
Search for your inner peace to feel content.
Be authentic, to your work and the people around you.
If you are laughed at, you are successful.
