Get Korean glass skin at home with these 5 natural ingredients

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023

Aloe Vera is the most used natural ingredient which has been in use since a very long time.

It helps to treat your acne scars and pimples and is also suitable for dry as well as oily skin types.

Rosehip oil is the perfect technique to use if you want to get a glass like reflection of your skin.

Rosehip is the fruit of the rose plant and has also been used in Ayurveda.

Exfoliation is very much important and hence, sugar scrub works wonders.

This scrub is useful and helps in getting rid of dead skin cells.

Using organic honey is beneficial for your skin as well as hair.

Honey has properties that will make your skin look super smooth and even.

The most famous out of these is the use of fermented rice water as it helps kin giving your skin a wrinkle free look.

