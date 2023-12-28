Get Korean glass skin with these Top 10 beauty secrets

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023

For Koreans with glass skin, the double cleansing technique is highly recommended.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Try to add exfoliator in your skincare routine to make your face clean.



Apply some amount of toner on your skin to create a thin layer of moisture.



Adding essence is important to make your skin feel nourished.



If you are looking for a smooth glass like skin, serums are super essential to apply.



Ampoules can be something that you apply for a special event to give that extra beautiful feel to your skin.



Koreans give extreme importance to the routine of applying a sheet mask.



Choose the best eye cream for yourself and get the shiny glow under your eyes as well.



A heavy and thick layer of moisturizer will be suitable to seal your other products.



At last, a good sunscreen is to be applied to protect your skin from the UV rays.



