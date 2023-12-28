Get Korean glass skin with these Top 10 beauty secrets
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023
For Koreans with glass skin, the double cleansing technique is highly recommended.

Try to add exfoliator in your skincare routine to make your face clean.

Apply some amount of toner on your skin to create a thin layer of moisture.

Adding essence is important to make your skin feel nourished.

If you are looking for a smooth glass like skin, serums are super essential to apply.

Ampoules can be something that you apply for a special event to give that extra beautiful feel to your skin.

Koreans give extreme importance to the routine of applying a sheet mask.

Choose the best eye cream for yourself and get the shiny glow under your eyes as well.

A heavy and thick layer of moisturizer will be suitable to seal your other products.

At last, a good sunscreen is to be applied to protect your skin from the UV rays.

