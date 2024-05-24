Get Korean like glass skin in summers with this routine

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2024

If you haven't started the double cleansing routine, then start now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After washing your face exfoliate with a scrub.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A thick layer of cream can be beneficial in giving moisture to your skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Using skin friendly serums will help with pigmentation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Toners are used to close the open pores and are light weight in nature.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apply SPF twice in a day to stay protected from UV rays of the sun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Putting an eye mask could help you with your swollen eyes and dark circles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Always wash your face and wipe off all the make up before sleeping at night.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian crime thrillers on OTT that are entertaining AF

 

 Find Out More