Get Korean like glass skin in summers with this routine
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 24, 2024
If you haven't started the double cleansing routine, then start now.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After washing your face exfoliate with a scrub.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A thick layer of cream can be beneficial in giving moisture to your skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Using skin friendly serums will help with pigmentation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Toners are used to close the open pores and are light weight in nature.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Apply SPF twice in a day to stay protected from UV rays of the sun.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Putting an eye mask could help you with your swollen eyes and dark circles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Always wash your face and wipe off all the make up before sleeping at night.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian crime thrillers on OTT that are entertaining AF
Find Out More