Get Korean like glowy skin in a week with these beauty secrets
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024
Make sure the cleanser you use isn't overly greasy. A good cleanser goes a long way.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Remember that once a week exfoliation might assist get rid of dead skin cells.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Toners are perfect for tightening your pores. Use toners daily after exfoliating.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Make sure the moisturizer you choose is appropriate for your skin type and apply a large amount all over your face.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SPF is essential in the end. Your skin will receive UV protection from it so use it daily.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you're tired of wrinkled skin, use an eye cream every day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Korean sheet masks are also beneficial. Try them out every week.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Using a premium serum will give you the necessary glow and softness.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 11 songs of Arijit Singh that made global music lovers hail him as a prodigious talent
Find Out More