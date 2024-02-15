Get Korean like glowy skin in a week with these beauty secrets

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024

Make sure the cleanser you use isn't overly greasy. A good cleanser goes a long way.

Remember that once a week exfoliation might assist get rid of dead skin cells.

Toners are perfect for tightening your pores. Use toners daily after exfoliating.

Make sure the moisturizer you choose is appropriate for your skin type and apply a large amount all over your face.

SPF is essential in the end. Your skin will receive UV protection from it so use it daily.

If you're tired of wrinkled skin, use an eye cream every day.

Korean sheet masks are also beneficial. Try them out every week.

Using a premium serum will give you the necessary glow and softness.

