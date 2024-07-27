Govinda and other Top 8 superstitious stars in Bollywood
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 27, 2024
Govinda: Known for his strong astrological beliefs, Govinda frequently seeks advice from his astrologer while making career decisions and wears particular jewels to bring luck.
The number 555 appears on both Shah Rukh Khan's phone number and his automobiles according to sources, indicating that he is well-known for his superstitious beliefs.
Ranbir Kapoor: Ranbir is obsessed with the number eight, which he believes to be lucky. You can see it a lot on his cars and jerseys.
Vidya Balan: Vidya is renowned for keeping a certain charm in her purse to fight off bad luck and unfavorable vibes.
Salman Khan: He rarely takes off his turquoise bracelet, which he regards as a lucky charm and feels has great power.
Amitabh Bachchan: The megastar is rumored to adhere to a number of superstitions, such as wearing particular rings to bring good fortune and wealth.
Before her movies come out, Katrina Kaif is known to seek blessings and good fortune by going to the Siddhivinayak Temple, Mount Mary Church, and Ajmer Sharif Dargah.
Ajay Devgn: Ajay changed his last name from "Devgan" to "Devgn" in an attempt to improve his luck because he believes in numerology.
