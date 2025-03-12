Hairstyle picks inspired by Shradhha Kapoor for this Holi

Try out these stunning hairstyles for this Holi look!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2025

Here are some amazing hairstyles to try on this Holi inspired by Shradhha Kapoor!

The high bun exudes lovely vibes.

A messy ponytail looks effortlessly gorgeous.

The bangs make the look captivating.

A sleek ponytail exudes glamour with modern charm.

The defined curls radiate flawless glam.

A low bun is a go-to option for a greasy hair day.

The half-up evokes charming grace and elegance.

A braided hairstyle gives an elegant grace to the look.

Long curly hairstyle exudes ethnic charm paired with a saree.

Beachy waves elevate the whole look lively.

