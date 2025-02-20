Iqra Aziz to Yumna Zaidi; Top 10 Pakistani actresses-inspired sharara look
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Feb 20, 2025
From Sajal Ali to Yumna Zaidi, here are top Pakistani actresses inspired traditional wear.
Yumna Zaidi looks stunning in this beautiful white sharara set.
Mahira Khan makes heads turn in this printed black sharara set.
Maya Ali looks stunning in this golden sharara set paired with a matching net dupatta.
Ayeza Khan looks gorgeous in this lavender lehenga set.
Mawra Hoccane looks stunning in this embroidered sharara set paired with heavy earrings.
Hania Aamir looks ‘WOW’ in this heavy embroidered light pink lehenga set.
Sajal Ali looks stunning in this embroidered pink sharara set paired with accessories.
Saba Qamar wins hearts in this sea green heavy embroidered lehenga set.
Urwa looks beautiful in this white floral printed sharara set.
Iqra Aziz slays this light green embroidered sharara set.
