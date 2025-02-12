Hania Aamir’s Top 10 looks you must see
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 12, 2025
Purple saree looks gorgeous on Hania Aamir.
Black cotton kurta set with floral pattern looks pretty.
Heavily embroidered golden lehegha enhances her beauty.
Hania effortlessly stuns in maroon Anarkali suit.
Pink Anarkali suit looks beautiful.
Bronze saree with full sleeve blouse is all about elegance.
Full sleeve pink embroidered suit helps her exude charm.
Maroon outfit with golden embroidery looks wow.
Black kurta set never goes out of style.
Blush pink kurta helps Hania stand out.
Thanks For Reading!
