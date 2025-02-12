Hania Aamir’s Top 10 looks you must see

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2025

Purple saree looks gorgeous on Hania Aamir.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black cotton kurta set with floral pattern looks pretty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heavily embroidered golden lehegha enhances her beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hania effortlessly stuns in maroon Anarkali suit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pink Anarkali suit looks beautiful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bronze saree with full sleeve blouse is all about elegance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Full sleeve pink embroidered suit helps her exude charm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maroon outfit with golden embroidery looks wow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black kurta set never goes out of style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blush pink kurta helps Hania stand out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Megastar Chiranjeevi gets trolled for his sexist remark, a look at his previous controversies

 

 Find Out More