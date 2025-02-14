Hania Aamir’s TOP 10 trendy looks you need to try in 2025

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2025

Hania Aamir has been ruling hearts not just because of her brilliant acting skills but also her fashion style. Let’s look at some of her latest outfits

Hania looks jaw-droppingly beautiful in this multi-color sweater paired with a long green skirt.

Hania looks breathtakingly gorgeous in these denim jeans and brown leather jacket.

Hania Aamir slays the casual look with these denim jeans, brown sweater and dark brown jacket.

Hania looks beautiful in this white dress complemented with straight hair.

Hania makes head turn in this lavender silk saree with embroidered heavy border.

Hania looks stunning in a neon green dress paired with black glasses and a messy bun.

Hania slays the bossy look in this check coat-pant paired with a pair of black glasses.

Hania looks straight from the fairytales in this white dress.

Hania slays in this leather jacket paired with orange pants.

Hania looks stunning in this beautiful black dress.

