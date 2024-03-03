Hania Amir and other 10 Pakistani actresses to take fashion inspo from this spring season
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024
Neelum Muneer gives off bold and elegant look in flowy maxis in florals and pastels.
Hania Amir spring fashion includes chic pantsuits, playful jumpsuits, and trendy denim.
Ayeza Khan's effortless glamour with breezy kurtas is one of a kind as well.
Naimal Khawar's romantic florals with lace details has us in love.
Sarah Khan with a mix of prints and textures makes up for a bold and experimental style.
Fusion of traditional and modern can be seen with Mehwish Hayat's embellished modern cut kurtas.
Kinza Hashmi has a playful and youthful style with her colorful prints, trendy jumpsuits, and cute co-ords.
Aima Khan wardrobe vibes an elegant and sophisticated look with chic pastel pantsuits.
Mahira Khan likes to go for linen kurtas with bold prints, and vibrant colors.
Neha Rajpoot gives off casual chic vibes with a touch of elegance thanks to her flowy skirts and printed maxis.
Thanks For Reading!
