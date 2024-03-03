Hania Amir and other 10 Pakistani actresses to take fashion inspo from this spring season

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024

Neelum Muneer gives off bold and elegant look in flowy maxis in florals and pastels.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hania Amir spring fashion includes chic pantsuits, playful jumpsuits, and trendy denim.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayeza Khan's effortless glamour with breezy kurtas is one of a kind as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naimal Khawar's romantic florals with lace details has us in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sarah Khan with a mix of prints and textures makes up for a bold and experimental style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fusion of traditional and modern can be seen with Mehwish Hayat's embellished modern cut kurtas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kinza Hashmi has a playful and youthful style with her colorful prints, trendy jumpsuits, and cute co-ords.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aima Khan wardrobe vibes an elegant and sophisticated look with chic pastel pantsuits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahira Khan likes to go for linen kurtas with bold prints, and vibrant colors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neha Rajpoot gives off casual chic vibes with a touch of elegance thanks to her flowy skirts and printed maxis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 road trip movies to watch on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT

 

 Find Out More