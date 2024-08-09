Hansika Motwani's amazing transformation in pictures over the years
Vridhi SoodhanSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2024
Birthday: August 9, 1991 is when she was born, and hence, today is Hansika Motwani's birthday.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood Journey: Hansika debuted as a lead actress in Aap Kaa Surroor (2007) with Himesh Reshammiya, having started her career as a child actor in movies like Koi... Mil Gaya (2003).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Family: Hansika is from a Mumbai-based Sindhi family. Her father, Pradeep Motwani, is a businessman, while her mother, Mona Motwani, practices dermatology.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Success in South Indian Cinema: Following her triumph in Bollywood, Hansika achieved notable success in South Indian cinema, especially in Tamil and Telugu cinema, thanks to successes like Oru Kal Oru Kannadi and Mappillai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Philanthropy: Women's welfare and the education of impoverished children are only two of the causes Hansika is well-known for supporting.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Controversy: In 2019, Hansika's personal images were exposed online, igniting debates around invasions of privacy. She acted gracefully in the situation and refrained from making a long statement about it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Relationship: In 2022, Hansika Motwani became engaged to businessman and lifelong friend Sohael Khaturiya and married him later.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Interesting Fact: Due to her fame and success in the entertainment world, Hansika Motwani was one of the few Indian actresses to be listed on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list.