Top 10 photos of Abhishek Nigam you may have missed

As Abhishek Nigam turns 26, we give you a lowdown on his most popular looks.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Pool Time

Abhishek Nigam enjoys a dip in the pool during a holiday.

Holiday Mood

It may seem scary to others, but that’s what Phuket vacay for Abhishek Nigam was memorable for.

Picture Perfect

Abhishek Nigam looks effortlessly cool in this candid shot.

Drool-worthy Snap

Another candid shot that helped Abhishek Nigam win hearts

Dapper

Abhishek Nigam looks dapper in a black suit.

TV Debut

Abhishek Nigam made his TV debut with Akbar-Rakht se Takht ka Safar.

Popular Role

Abhishek Nigam played the role of Ali Baba following Sheezan’s arrest in Tunisha Sharma suicide case.

Fan Base

Abhishek Nigam is a popular actor and enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Love Life

In a recent interaction, Abhishek Nigam clarified that he isn’t dating Akbar Rakht Se Takht Ka Safar co-star Vaishnavi Rao.

