Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: 5 simple recipes by the actor that you must try

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024

A masterful take on Bhindi (okra), Jackie Shroff's version is straightforward but oozing with flavor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

His relaxed cooking style brings out the greatest flavour in this vegetable, making this a lovely and comfortable dish.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jackie's Anda Kadi Patta is a discovery for egg lovers, and you have to try it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Not only does his unconventional method of cooking eggs in oil catch people off guard, but it also takes the egg to a whole new level.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Watch in awe as Jackie turns brinjal into a delicious meal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Savor the smokey goodness of his Baingan ka Bharta, which goes best with Jackie's preferred 'Bhakri.'

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For pumpkin lovers, Jackie’s Bhopla recipe is a game-changer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Even if you're not a fan, you really should try this dish—it might even make you fall in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jackie's special recipe for Dal Rice is a family favorite—it's straightforward but unforgettable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Savor the comforting qualities of this traditional dish with his subtle tweak.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 documentaries about paranormal activities on Netflix that'll leave you horror-struck

 

 Find Out More