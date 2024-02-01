Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: 5 simple recipes by the actor that you must try
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024
A masterful take on Bhindi (okra), Jackie Shroff's version is straightforward but oozing with flavor.
His relaxed cooking style brings out the greatest flavour in this vegetable, making this a lovely and comfortable dish.
Jackie's Anda Kadi Patta is a discovery for egg lovers, and you have to try it.
Not only does his unconventional method of cooking eggs in oil catch people off guard, but it also takes the egg to a whole new level.
Watch in awe as Jackie turns brinjal into a delicious meal.
Savor the smokey goodness of his Baingan ka Bharta, which goes best with Jackie's preferred 'Bhakri.'
For pumpkin lovers, Jackie’s Bhopla recipe is a game-changer.
Even if you're not a fan, you really should try this dish—it might even make you fall in love.
Jackie's special recipe for Dal Rice is a family favorite—it's straightforward but unforgettable.
Savor the comforting qualities of this traditional dish with his subtle tweak.
