A Look At The Most Talked About Looks Of PM Modi

PM Modi has often been referred to as a fashion icon, courtesy his suave style statements. We get you a lowdown on his popular style moments.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023
In 2021, PM Modi opted for a saffron coloured Kolhapuri 'Pheta' style turban that came with a long trail!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PM Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Jaisalmer wearing Indian Army outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PM Modi won hearts when he sported a traditional headgear from Maharashtra, which was presented to him by Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PM Modi donned a black hat, Khaki pants, camouflage T-shirt and a sleeveless jacket for his visit to Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PM Modi donned a maroon-colored turban while addressing a Sikh delegation of over 100 members at his residence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During his visit to Uttarakhand in 2022, PM Modi wore ‘Chola Dora’, a handmade outfit made by the women of Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, paired with a chudidaar pajama and black shoes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2022, PM Modi met Afghan minority community members wearing this green outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2019, PM Modi went plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram wearing a black T-shirt paired with black track pants.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
