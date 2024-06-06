Have you read Top 7 books recommended by Mukesh Ambani?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2024

Examining the books that India's wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani, enjoys reading provides a unique window into the world of ideas that influences his remarkable achievement.

Mukesh Ambani has reportedly backed Clayton M. Christensen's book "The Innovator's Dilemma," according to reports from a number of media sites.

Sources claim that Mukesh Ambani has acknowledged his appreciation for Adam Smith's groundbreaking book, "The Wealth of Nations."

According to numerous articles and interviews, Mukesh Ambani has endorsed Thomas L. Friedman's book "The World Is Flat."

Unexpectedly, Mukesh Ambani has also supported fiction, such as Dan Brown's suspenseful novel "The Da Vinci Code."

Media outlets have indicated that Mukesh Ambani is a great admirer of "The Bhagavad Gita."

As stated in a number of interviews, Mukesh Ambani has a great respect for invention and has read Walter Isaacson's "The Innovators."

Sources claim that Daniel Kahneman's book "Thinking, Fast and Slow" has been endorsed by Mukesh Ambani.

