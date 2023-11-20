Have you tried ice water face dunk like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt for tight, glowing skin?
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023
Having a glowing and smooth skin like celebrities is what we all wish for. And finally we know their secret now !
Ice water face dunk challenge was a huge hit among celebrities as well as fans.
Katrina Kaif loves to wash her face with ice water which gives her a natural glow.
Dipping your face in the ice water helps in depuffing your eyes and gives them a relaxing effect.
Alia Bhatt is also a big fan of dunking her face in the ice water. No wonder her skin shines.
Exposing your skin to cold water is super effective and super easy and can be done anywhere.
Tamannaah Bhatia is another actress who believes in the magic of ice water.
It helps in reducing inflammation and gives a natural blush to your skin.
