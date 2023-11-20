Have you tried ice water face dunk like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt for tight, glowing skin?

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023

Having a glowing and smooth skin like celebrities is what we all wish for. And finally we know their secret now !

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ice water face dunk challenge was a huge hit among celebrities as well as fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif loves to wash her face with ice water which gives her a natural glow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dipping your face in the ice water helps in depuffing your eyes and gives them a relaxing effect.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt is also a big fan of dunking her face in the ice water. No wonder her skin shines.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Exposing your skin to cold water is super effective and super easy and can be done anywhere.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia is another actress who believes in the magic of ice water.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It helps in reducing inflammation and gives a natural blush to your skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 11 movies around big fat Indian weddings to watch on OTT with whole family and kids

 

 Find Out More