Have you tried the best Korean skincare ritual?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 20, 2024
The best way to start a Korean skincare routine is to double cleanse your skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scrubbing your skin next can help in exfoliation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
People prefer to use toners or serums to seal their open pores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Korean face packs are a number one hit among the skincare followers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
You can choose an eye cream to treat your dark circles or wrinkles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Moisturizers according to your skin type are important.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
There is no point of doing all thus if you are putting SPF on your skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
You can choose a Korean skincare sheetmask to get an instant glow.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Kalki 2898 AD, Best of Indian action-fantasy movies on Netflix and other OTT
Find Out More