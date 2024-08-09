Have you tried this Korean skincare routine with rice water at home ?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2024

Enhances Skin Texture: It aids in evening out and smoothing the texture of the skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reduces Inflammation: The anti-inflammatory qualities of rice water helps soothe sensitive or irritated skin.

Brightens Skin: The vitamins and minerals in rice water assist to lighten dark spots on the skin.

Skin Hydration: It supplies vital moisture that keeps the skin moisturized and full.

Minimizes Pores: Tightening pores on a regular basis might help them look smaller.

Enhances Radiance: By fostering general skin health, it aids in the creation of a natural, radiant complexion.

Enhances Skin Elasticity: Packed with amino acids that aid in the formation of collagen, it makes skin more firm and elastic.

