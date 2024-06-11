Health and fitness tips by Shilpa Shetty Kundra to stay young

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2024

Shilpa Shetty has a morning ritual that involves boosting her metabolism with a warm mixture of ghee, turmeric, and saunth.

Healthy Breakfast: She always has a hearty bowl of fruits, almond milk, and scrambled or boiled eggs for breakfast. She never skips it.

No to Junk: She strictly prohibits junk food and cold beverages from her diet.

Balanced Diet: She meticulously selects a balanced diet for her weight loss journey.

Swap Sugar: She prefers honey as a sweetener instead of white sugar.

Early Dinner: She makes care to eat a light, calorie-conscious dinner at a reasonable hour.

Gym Commitment: Exercise is her favorite daily activity, therefore missing workouts is not an option.

Yoga Enthusiast: She actively supports self-care and yoga practice, and her love for yoga is well recognized.

