Health and fitness tips by Shilpa Shetty Kundra to stay young
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 11, 2024
Shilpa Shetty has a morning ritual that involves boosting her metabolism with a warm mixture of ghee, turmeric, and saunth.
Healthy Breakfast: She always has a hearty bowl of fruits, almond milk, and scrambled or boiled eggs for breakfast. She never skips it.
No to Junk: She strictly prohibits junk food and cold beverages from her diet.
Balanced Diet: She meticulously selects a balanced diet for her weight loss journey.
Swap Sugar: She prefers honey as a sweetener instead of white sugar.
Early Dinner: She makes care to eat a light, calorie-conscious dinner at a reasonable hour.
Gym Commitment: Exercise is her favorite daily activity, therefore missing workouts is not an option.
Yoga Enthusiast: She actively supports self-care and yoga practice, and her love for yoga is well recognized.
