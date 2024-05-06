Heeramandi star Sonakshi Sinha approves this skincare routine

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha is a brilliant actress known for her acting skills and natural beauty.

Here the actress shares some of the easiest tips to maintain your beauty, which were given to her by her mom.

She said one can apply natural ghee on their face when it gets a little dry.

Coconut oil is also beneficial for the skin as it keeps it soft.

It gives a natural shine and prevents dryness.

A paste made of Multani Mitti is super trendy and highly recommendable for detanning purposes.

Applying the extract of an aloe vera leaf will benefit your skin in various ways.

Aloe vera has healing and soothing properties so it will hel.p with an oily face and remove scars as well.

