Heeramandi star Sonakshi Sinha's net worth, expensive assets that you didn't know about

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2024

The projected market value of Sonakshi Sinha's new residence is Rs 14 crore.

Shortly after relocating to her new residence, she reportedly paid Rs 11 crore for another unit in the same building.

Sonakshi Sinha last appeared in the historical drama Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. For her role as Fareedan, she reportedly earned a salary check for Rs 2 crore.

Sonakshi Sinha started her business career in early 2024 by making an investment in Plus Gold, an Indian gold investment platform.

Additionally, she serves as the online platform's brand ambassador. Sonakshi Sinha endorses businesses and makes a good living each year from it.

Sonakshi Sinha is said to possess an amazing collection of vehicles, which includes a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d, a Mercedes-Benz S350, and a BMW 6 SERIES GT.

The estimated net worth of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is Rs 100 crore, based on data that is accessible to the public.

It is said that Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen in the historical drama Heeramandi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, would marry her longtime partner Zaheer Iqbal.

