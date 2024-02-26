Helpful Korean hair care tips to always keep in mind

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024

Frequently clean and exfoliate your scalp to prioritize its health.

Try using gentle or mild shampoos to clean without stripping natural oils.

Humorize hair using masks or deep conditioning treatments.

Shine and seal cuticles by rinsing your hair with cool water.

Alter your hairstyles to be protective and use less heat styling.

Maintain a diet rich in nutrients that are beneficial to hair health and balance. Healthy food means healthy hair.

Schedule regular haircuts to prevent split ends and breakage.

Wash your hair less often to prevent dryness and problems with the scalp.

