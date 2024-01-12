Here's how Hrithik Roshan got his Greek God physique in Fighter, trainer reveals secrets
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024
Kris Gethin, a celebrity fitness trainer who has worked with Hrithik Roshan for more than ten years, stated in an interview that Hrithik has some genetic advantages.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But his discipline and devotion are largely responsible for his attractive appearance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Frequently referred to as a "Greek god," Hrithik recently completed another rigorous training session in order to get ready for his lead part in the movie Fighter.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When discussing Hrithik's Fighter training regimen, Gethin revealed that the actor gets up at five in the morning and goes to bed at nine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
“For Fighter, his day would usually start at 5 or 6 am… By 6 he’s eating his breakfast, and then we’re hitting the gym probably 45 minutes after that” he said.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He continued, “The workouts don’t take longer than an hour. It’s very short and intense, but very, very difficult.”
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Speaking candidly about Hrithik's eating habits, Gethin said that the celebrity would often eat six to seven times a day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"If he can't eat them, he's drinking them as a shake," he remarked. But whole foods are frequently involved. Gethin called Hrithik's diet during Fighter "boring."
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 best South Indian movies dubbed in Hindi on Amazon Prime, Hotstar and other OTT
Find Out More