Here's how much it costs to eat at restaurants owned by Virat Kohli and more celebs
Vridhi Soodhan
| Mar 27, 2024
Several actors from the industry are not only focusing on films as their main source of income.
Celebs like Karan Johar, Bobby Deol have opened restaurants like Neuma, Someplace else etc.
Pali Thai is owned by Jacqueline Fernandes and her friend and costs for two people is nearly around 4500.
Bastian, one of the most famous restaurant's 50% stakes, is owned by Shilpa Shetty. Cost of two could be around 4000 rupees.
The Elbow Room is a restaurant that is owned by Chunky Pandey and roughly costs 2000 rupees for two.
Rue Du Liban is a famous restaurant that is owned by Juhi Chawla's husband. The cost of two people eating over there could be around 3000.
Koyla is an eatery which is a popular spot, owned by Ayesha Takia's husband. Cost for two is approximately 1500 rupees.
Virat Kohli's new restaurant in Delhi is named One8 Commune and the cost for two is approximately 2000 rupees.
