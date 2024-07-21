Here's the secret how Parineeti Chopra got back into shape
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 21, 2024
After receiving backlash for her weight at first, Parineeti Chopra has changed the narrative and become an inspiration to many.
Her morning commenced with a jog, succeeded by meditation. An hour of daytime yoga during the day.
For Parineeti, the gym's treadmill and cardio machines were crucial.
Intense sports like horseback riding and swimming on occasion.
Parineeti Chopra followed a stringent diet in addition to an intense workout regimen! Her love, pizza, was something she completely gave up on.
Her meal consisted of brown bread, butter, and occasionally juice and one glass of milk along with two eggs (the white part alone).
She reportedly enrolled in an Austrian detox program that is predicated on multiple physical examinations.
According to sources, the therapy costs 5-10 lakh for a 15-30 day term.
