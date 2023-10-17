Here’s what Amitabh Bachchan avoids in his diet to stay healthy and active even at 81, secret revealed

Amitabh Bachchan's secret to stay healthy and active even at 81 revealed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan recently celebrated his 81st birthday and even at this age, the actor happens to stay fit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan is considered one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and the secret to his healthy diet plan has been revealed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The megastar is very particular about his health and has given up on various things to stay healthy even at 81.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big B has stopped eating non-vegetarian food and follows a pure vegetarian balanced diet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has also quit Indian sweets, Pastries, cakes and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor has even quit drinking alcohol and avoids aerated drinks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not just that he also avoids caffeine as he doesn’t drink coffee and tea.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan doesn’t smoke to keep himself healthy and fit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He will be next seen in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD aka Project K.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
