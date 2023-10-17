Here’s what Amitabh Bachchan avoids in his diet to stay healthy and active even at 81, secret revealed

Amitabh Bachchan's secret to stay healthy and active even at 81 revealed.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan recently celebrated his 81st birthday and even at this age, the actor happens to stay fit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Secrets revealed

Amitabh Bachchan is considered one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and the secret to his healthy diet plan has been revealed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Diet Plan

The megastar is very particular about his health and has given up on various things to stay healthy even at 81.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Turned vegetarian

Big B has stopped eating non-vegetarian food and follows a pure vegetarian balanced diet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No sweets

He has also quit Indian sweets, Pastries, cakes and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stopped alcohol

The actor has even quit drinking alcohol and avoids aerated drinks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No Caffeine

Not just that he also avoids caffeine as he doesn’t drink coffee and tea.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No Smoking

Amitabh Bachchan doesn’t smoke to keep himself healthy and fit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Work Front

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Upcoming movie

He will be next seen in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD aka Project K.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 12 Bollywood stars and their odd habits will leave you shellshocked

 

 Find Out More