Himanshi Khurana’s stylish blouses that stole the spotlight
Try out these blouse designs inspired by Himanshi Khurana!
| Mar 13, 2025
Here are some awesome blouse designs to slay in traditional fits!
The off-shoulder blouse exudes elegant charm.
The v-neckline blouse looks effortlessly gorgeous.
The stone-worked short-sleeved blouse evokes ethereal glam.
Puffed-sleeved blouse radiates contemporary charm.
The mirror work blouse exudes luxurious grace.
Square necks are a go-to option for simple events.
A deep v-neck makes the look captivating.
Sleeve halter neck blouse exudes modern glam.
The sweetheart neckline looks effortlessly stunning.
The wide-neck blouse evokes elegant vibes.
